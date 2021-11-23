COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold

November 23 2021 - 07:22

How can I encourage my colleagues to get vaccinated?

Covid-19 has brought many challenges to workplaces and employers over the last year, with one of these being vaccine hesitancy.

Encouraging people to vaccinate themselves against the virus without actually enforcing the jab has proven to be a challenge for some. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that employers and colleagues can encourage each other to get vaccinated by sharing clear, complete, and accurate messages, promoting confidence in the decision to get vaccinated, and engaging others in plans to address potential barriers to vaccination.

“Allow time for vaccine confidence to grow. Employees who are hesitant at first may become more confident after seeing co-workers get vaccinated,” said the CDC.