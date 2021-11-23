COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold
November 23 2021 - 07:27
Booster dose of Pfizer vaccine under review in SA
SA’s Health Products Regulatory Authority has received an application for a Pfizer booster vaccination against Covid-19.
The double-jab vaccine has been rolled out across SA. The application for a third dose was submitted to Sahpra on November 17, the authority said in a statement.
“Sahpra will now commence with the assessment of data for the safety and efficacy of the third dose.
November 23 2021 - 07:22
How can I encourage my colleagues to get vaccinated?
Covid-19 has brought many challenges to workplaces and employers over the last year, with one of these being vaccine hesitancy.
Encouraging people to vaccinate themselves against the virus without actually enforcing the jab has proven to be a challenge for some. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that employers and colleagues can encourage each other to get vaccinated by sharing clear, complete, and accurate messages, promoting confidence in the decision to get vaccinated, and engaging others in plans to address potential barriers to vaccination.
“Allow time for vaccine confidence to grow. Employees who are hesitant at first may become more confident after seeing co-workers get vaccinated,” said the CDC.
November 23 2021 - 05:05
Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold
Disney World near Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co, has put its Covid-19 vaccination mandate on hold, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
The move comes amid the Biden administration's workplace Covid-19 vaccine rule , which requires businesses with at least 100 employees to require staff get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face covering at work.
Local TV station Fox 35 was first to report the news, citing a cast member at the resort complex.
Reuters
