South Africa

Crime stats: These six Gauteng police stations are among SA’s 30 worst-hit by murders

23 November 2021 - 16:38
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said two of the trio crimes had increased: carjacking by 3.4% and business robberies by 1.4%. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Out of SA’s 30 worst-hit police stations in terms of murder cases, six in Gauteng feature on the list.

This is according to provincial crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year, covering July to September.

The six stations are:

  • Atteridgeville, which recorded 39 murder cases in the quarter (a 95% increase);
  • Alexandra, which had 38 cases (a 65.2% increase);
  • Ivory Park, which also had 38 cases (a 171.4% increase);
  • Kagiso, which recorded 34 murders (a 13.3% increase);
  • Jeppe, which had 32 cases (a 14.3% increase); and
  • Orange Farm, with 31 cases (a 72.2% increase). 

The statistics were presented to the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety by provincial police managers on Tuesday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said two of the trio crimes increased: carjacking was up 3.4% while business robberies increased by 1.4%.

“The unrest we have experienced had a negative impact on contact-related crime,” he said.

Contact crimes increased, with 57 more cases reported than during the same period last year.

“Four of the seven offences within the contact crime category indicated an increase.”

Mawela said the highest increase in terms of the actual values was murder, with 229 more counts, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with 212 more counts.

