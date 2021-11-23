Gauteng cash-in-transit heists down, but truck and carjacking cases up
Gauteng recorded 15 fewer cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies between July and September compared to the same period last year.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the province registered 12 cases in the past quarter.
“This can also be attributed to the relationship with our partners and other law enforcement agencies. But this does not mean we have achieved, as we all know CITs are one of the most aggravating robberies. They are committed with so much violence. This reduction shows we are making a notable difference,” Mawela said.
Mawela was delivering the statistics to the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety along with provincial police managers on Tuesday.
According to the statistics, the most targeted vehicles are Fidelity, with six cases, followed by G4S with five and SBV at one.
Mawela said carjacking increased by 3.4% across the province. The West Rand saw the biggest increase (58.3%), followed by Ekurhuleni (16.2%).
The statistics showed there was a decrease in carjacking cases in the Sedibeng district (-22.5%) and Tshwane (-7.5%).
The most carjacking cases were reported at Jeppe police station, which saw a 150% increase, followed by Thembisa police station which saw a 115.6% increase compared to the same period last year.
Mawela said truck hijacking increased by 2% across the province.
According to the statistics, there was a drop of 18% in stock theft cases in Gauteng.
