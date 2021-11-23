Health activists carrying coffin demand better treatment for cancer patients in Gauteng

Health activists led by Cancer Alliance, Treatment Action Campaign and Section27 marched to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum demanding better health services for cancer patients.

Salomé Meyer of Cancer Alliance said the situation in Gauteng was dire and cancer patients had died waiting for life-saving treatment.

“Charlotte Maxeke hospital has more than 2,000 cancer patients waiting for radiation,” said Meyer.

A coffin carried by marchers symbolised the patients who had lost their lives while waiting for treatment.

Some marchers held white crosses which Meyer said represented cancer patients who were still waiting to receive treatment.

“We can’t afford cancer denialism. The figures are increasing and government needs to do something to make sure that those in need of treatment receive it,” said Meyer.

She said they would give the provincial government a deadline to respond to their demands by December 10. And by February 4, on Cancer day, the provincial government would need to have given them a clear action plan on how to address challenges in the health sector regarding cancer treatment.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE