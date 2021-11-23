South Africa

Health activists carrying coffin demand better treatment for cancer patients in Gauteng

More than 2,000 patients await treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

23 November 2021 - 12:40
A coffin carried by marchers symbolised the patients who lost their lives while waiting for treatment.
A coffin carried by marchers symbolised the patients who lost their lives while waiting for treatment.
Image: Belinda Pheto

Health activists led by Cancer Alliance, Treatment Action Campaign and Section27 marched to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum demanding better health services for cancer patients.

Salomé Meyer of Cancer Alliance said the situation in Gauteng was dire and cancer patients had died waiting for life-saving treatment.

“Charlotte Maxeke hospital has more than 2,000 cancer patients waiting for radiation,” said Meyer.

A coffin carried by marchers symbolised the patients who had lost their lives while waiting for treatment.

Some marchers held white crosses which Meyer said represented cancer patients who were still waiting to receive treatment.

“We can’t afford cancer denialism. The figures are increasing and government needs to do something to make sure that those in need of treatment receive it,” said Meyer.

She said they would give the provincial government a deadline to respond to their demands by December 10. And by February 4, on Cancer day, the provincial government would need to have given them a clear action plan on how to address challenges in the health sector regarding cancer treatment.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cancer diagnosis often heals family relationships, study finds

Research at UKZN finds family members who are caregivers to cancer patients often strengthen their bonds
News
2 weeks ago

One in seven patients ‘missed cancer surgery during Covid-19 lockdowns’

One in seven cancer patients around the world has missed out on potentially life-saving operations during Covid-19 lockdowns, a new study shows.
News
1 month ago

Booster shot improves immune response of chemotherapy patients; post-Covid depression helped by widely used drugs

A new study helps quantify the improved protection against Covid-19 achieved with a third booster dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  3. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  4. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa
  5. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...