How can I encourage my colleagues to get vaccinated?

Covid-19 has brought many challenges to workplaces and employers over the last year, with one of these being vaccine hesitancy.

Encouraging people to vaccinate themselves against the virus without actually enforcing the jab has proven to be a challenge for some. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that employers and colleagues can encourage each other to get vaccinated by sharing clear, complete, and accurate messages, promoting confidence in the decision to get vaccinated, and engaging others in plans to address potential barriers to vaccination.

“Allow time for vaccine confidence to grow. Employees who are hesitant at first may become more confident after seeing co-workers get vaccinated,” said the CDC.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said companies should find a reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties when employees refuse to be vaccinated on medical or constitutional grounds.

Nxesi, who issued new directives for workplace vaccinations in June, said this formed part of the new consolidated direction on occupational health and safety measures in certain workplaces.

“What is critical is that we need to balance the needs and take into account the dictates of collective bargaining and the need to keep employees healthy and businesses running. The Labour Relations Act emphasises the primacy of collective agreements.”