South Africa

KZN man tells of multiple assaults by groups in Phoenix during July unrest

23 November 2021 - 11:31 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
A KwaMashu man has told the hearing into the July riots in which shops and businesses were looted and hundreds of people lost their lives, that he and three men he was travelling with were assaulted by groups of Indian men who had blocked the Phoenix highway. File image.
A KwaMashu man has told the hearing into the July riots in which shops and businesses were looted and hundreds of people lost their lives, that he and three men he was travelling with were assaulted by groups of Indian men who had blocked the Phoenix highway. File image.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A KwaMashu resident in KwaZulu-Natal told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the July riots how he was severely assaulted by separate groups of Indian men who had blocked the Phoenix highway.

Mbuso Xaba said he had been looking for a fuel station in the area when he and three young men he was travelling with were ambushed by a group of Indian men who had blocked the highway. He was close to the filling station when they were attacked.

“I never reached the filling station. I saw a group of Indians blocking the road. They told me to come closer. When I got closer, an old Indian man approached and asked where I was going. I alighted from the vehicle while the three young men I was with remained in the car.”

He said the old man asked him if he was going to Phoenix to loot.

“I told him we were there to put petrol in the car. He told me to go back to the car. When I got into the car, a few seconds later a lot of Indian young men approached us carrying weapons,” Xaba said.

KZN police boss 'not co-operative' when army was deployed during July unrest, says former defence minister

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi went on paternity leave and was allegedly reluctant to share information with ex-defence ...
News
19 hours ago

He said the men were carrying baseball bats, guns, axes and bush knives. He said the firearms were automatic rifles and shotguns.

“They pelted the car with stones. Some were hitting the car with axes. They told us we were Zuma’s dogs. They called us ka**irs. They said we were in the area to loot.

“They took me out of the vehicle and hit me with baseball bats. The other group were assaulting the young men I was travelling with.

“I was shocked and confused about why these people were assaulting us. We had told them we were not looting and I said they could check the car,” Xaba said.

When they escaped, a few metres after the first roadblock, they saw another group of Indian men who had also blocked the road.

Xaba said he was hit on the head with a brick.

“They looked happy and were laughing at us.”

They simply told me to get into the car and drive off or I will die.
Mbuso Xaba

Xaba said a white sedan emerged while he was lying on the ground.

“Two Indian police officers got out [of the vehicle]. I could not initially tell if they were police officers because they were wearing civilian clothes and their car was not marked. The officers told the group to let us go.”

He said the men he believed were police officers told him to get into the car and drive away.

“I asked them to escort me, but they refused. The car was damaged and I was surprised it could still move.”

According to Xaba, they did not tell them to go to the police station or offer to take them.

“They simply told me to get into the car and drive off or I will die.”

Xaba said on his way to the police station he saw another group assaulting two black men who were in a white hatchback.

“I realised I would not reach the police station so I did not proceed in that direction.”

Xaba said he was again assaulted by another group. The same group was assaulting an elderly woman who was carrying a shopping bag.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

July unrest a ‘planned gathering with unpredicted modus operandi’: Sitole

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole testified before the SAHRC hearing on Monday that July's unrest was a "planned gathering with an ...
News
1 day ago

More than 800 teargas canisters and almost 17,000 bullets fired during July riots in Gauteng: Police

Two water cannons were used to disperse crowds that ran riot in Gauteng during the July unrest, the SA Human Rights Commission heard on Monday.
News
22 hours ago

LISTEN | Mapisa-Nqakula not happy with SAHRC's 'insensitivity'

"The letter I received is impersonal, totally cold and I personally I could not associate it with a human rights commission," she said.
News
15 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearings on July riots continue

The SA Human Rights Commission's hearings into events that led up to the July riots and looting are continuing on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  3. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  4. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest