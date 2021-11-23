New stats show murder and rape increasing in Gauteng

A total of 1,320 people were murdered in Gauteng between July and September, an increase of 229 compared to the same period in 2020.

“Among the many factors that contributed to the increase in murders in Gauteng was the unrest in July,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

“However, when compared to the previous normal period of the 2019/2020 financial year, the murder percentage change would have been an 8.7% increase, an increase marginally lower than the current period.”

Crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year, covering July to September, were presented to the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety by provincial police managers on Tuesday.

Mawela said the top three contributors to the general increase in murders were:

arguments and misunderstandings (not related to domestic violence); followed by

vigilantism or mob justice; and then

robberies (house, business and street).

He said 26 cases of murder registered during the quarter were related to domestic violence and most victims were males (16).