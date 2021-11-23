Shame, neglect and monetised trauma — the tragic experiences of teen moms in SA

The fear of being shamed at state facilities and exorbitant costs at private health facilities exposed desperate pregnant teenagers to the health-threatening option of illegal abortions.

The Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act stipulates that a pregnancy may be terminated in the first 12 weeks. However, there is an exception to terminate the pregnancy between 13-20 weeks if it was a result of rape, incest or if it poses a risk to the mother’s mental and physical health. The abortion at this stage of the pregnancy must be signed off by a medical professional.

Murombedzi said some teenagers experienced shaming at home even before they visited healthcare facilities. She added that some families imposed their anti-abortion beliefs on children, completely disregarding their trauma and the long-term effects of parenting an unwanted child.

“Sometimes you find that these girls were raped and their families decide to keep the baby because they don’t believe in abortion, yet there is this child who has to soldier on, field the truth of what has happened to them and put on a brave face and continue as if nothing happened.

“One of the girls we had was suicidal. She didn’t want to go back to school. Her mother was an alcoholic and her father was abusive. He didn’t believe she was raped, saying she was probably just having sex. He said he didn't want to have the baby in the house,” Murombedzi recalled.

Emotional, family and community support is vital for pregnant teenagers

Murombedzi also said some teenagers lacked family and community support during pregnancy because of the assumption that the child consented to have sex and the pregnancy.

While there were situations where two consenting teenagers found themselves in unplanned parenthood after engaging in risky sexual behaviour, most teens were rape victims. Failure to acknowledge their abuse often led to more abuse when they were labelled rebellious, promiscuous and accused of lying about their rape.

She said these interactions, which often happened in the early stages of their pregnancy, were immediate indicators that the child would carry the burden of abuse without any support.

“Psychologically, the pregnancy of a child who is not mentally ready to carry it will always have a negative impact. Then you look at the absence of an immediate structure about them, be it an immediate family or the child’s father and society as a whole.

“If you are isolated from those groups because you are pregnant, you find yourself in limbo and have no sense of belonging. You are traumatised and you don’t know what is happening. Being pregnant is a huge demand on their psychology,” said Murombedzi.