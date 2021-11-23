Testosterone shortage puts trans men at risk

“As far as we know, this time round, the shortage is a direct outcome of Covid-19. And we know that Covid-19 has seen the restructuring of funding and the prioritising of the vaccine has impacted the community more broadly. We’ve seen organisations close down across the continent and LGBT organisations are the No. 1 employer of LGBT people, so we’ve seen an increase in unemployment.”

They said the shortage also points to racial and class disparities in the transgender community, as wealthier and better-off individuals would still be able to access testosterone. “But there is a way in which a kind of pay-it-forward, or mutual aid system, should be completely possible. And I think that’s more than just saying, ‘I would like to share my shots with you this month,’” they said.

“This section of the community that can more easily afford affirming healthcare, and are paying for private healthcare, should also consider, ‘What can we do for the rest of the community?’ Because this is an extension of our community.”

Psychological effects

A healthcare professional who works in the public-health sector said the most immediate impact of the shortage on transgender people would be psychological.

“Dysphoria and incongruence produce a lot of psychological distress, and obviously for people whose experienced gender identity is incongruent with how they’re perceived ... it produces a lot of psychological distress.

“The knowledge that this crucial medication that you use to maintain the secondary sex characteristics is going to be gone for months, that also produces distress,” he said, adding that the return of certain symptoms or experiences because of a lack of testosterone in the body would be extremely traumatic.

“For a lot of transgender men, for example, menstruation is very distressing. I have one or two patients who, because they can’t access testosterone, were restricting their eating, starving themselves, because that was the only way to lessen the heaviness of menstruation or stop it completely, which is obviously very unhealthy and very damaging to your body.”

Black market

Nino Maphosa, 27, a transgender man who refers to himself as a reference book for other people transitioning and who recently appeared in an advert for Lil-lets tampons, said he had been inundated with messages from other transgender men asking if he knew where they could find testosterone.

Maphosa said he used up his last shot of testosterone at the end of September and hasn’t been able to find anything since then. “So I’ve been trying to research how to navigate this. It’s frustrating. Now my sex levels are low and you keep asking, ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’