RECORDED | DA and two others ask court to set aside Zuma’s medical parole

The Pretoria high court is on Tuesday hearing arguments from the DA, AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation on why former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole should be set aside.

The three organisations launched an urgent application to have the decision rescinded.

Zuma was granted early medical parole in September by former correctional services boss Arthur Fraser, after serving two months of his 15-month jail term.

The former president was sent to jail for contempt of court when he refused to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the state capture commission.

