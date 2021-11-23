WATCH | ‘We were lucky to get out alive’: George residents describe flood ordeal

Unprecedented floodwaters took many George residents by surprise on Monday, with some losing all their possessions in a muddy deluge, while one man was killed near Mossel Bay when his vehicle was caught in the rising water.

Mopping up continued on Tuesday across much of the city, where some streets were badly damaged by raging torrents that damaged homes which, until recently, were on strict water rations.

Authorities confirmed the death of a double-cab bakkie driver who tried to cross a low-lying bridge about 50km away, near Mossel Bay, at 9am on Tuesday. The man, who police said was in his 70s, appeared to have drowned.

“We hardly came out of here with our lives,” said Jannie Taljaard while standing in front of his home on flood-ravaged Merriman Street. He and his family found themselves waist-high in water and scrambling to rescue household furniture.

“A flash flood came from the top. We were lucky to get out but the entire house is ruined. I don’t know what to say. We lost everything.”

Ismail Mongratie had to call in a removal company to pack away his possessions after floodwaters entered his house.

“Eventually the doors couldn’t hold and water came rushing through the garage,” he said. “Within five minutes the entire house was flooded, up to our chests.”