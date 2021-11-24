Alleged drug smugglers bust with R6.9m worth of heroin in KZN

A trio of alleged drug smugglers have been arrested while transporting heroin worth nearly R7m from Mozambique to Empangeni.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the men, aged between 27 and 40, were arrested by a police task team at the Nseleni off-ramp on Tuesday.

“Police received intelligence regarding the suspects who were transporting drugs from Mozambique to Empangeni. An operation was put in place to act on the information.

“The vehicle with three occupants was spotted and it was stopped so that a search could be conducted. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 23 bags of heroin hidden in the [load bed] of the bakkie.

“Each bag weighed 2kg and the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R6.9m. The suspects, who are foreign nationals, were placed under arrest for being in possession of drugs.”

Gwala said the men are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE