South Africa

Alleged drug smugglers bust with R6.9m worth of heroin in KZN

24 November 2021 - 11:44
Heroin worth R6.9m was confiscated when three men travelling from Mozambique to Empangeni were arrested.
Heroin worth R6.9m was confiscated when three men travelling from Mozambique to Empangeni were arrested.
Image: SAPS

A trio of alleged drug smugglers have been arrested while transporting heroin worth nearly R7m from Mozambique to Empangeni.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the men, aged between 27 and 40, were arrested by a police task team at the Nseleni off-ramp on Tuesday.

“Police received intelligence regarding the suspects who were transporting drugs from Mozambique to Empangeni. An operation was put in place to act on the  information.

“The vehicle with three occupants was spotted and it was stopped so that a search could be conducted. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 23 bags of heroin hidden in the [load bed] of the bakkie.

“Each bag weighed 2kg and the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R6.9m. The suspects, who are foreign nationals, were placed under arrest for being in possession of drugs.”

Gwala said the men are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Snoekie sniffs out concealed drug stash headed for Cape Town

Snoekie the sniffer dog has outfoxed an alleged drug smuggler attempting to transport Mandrax worth R800,000 to Cape Town.
News
26 minutes ago

Inside job suspected after 541kg cocaine haul stolen from Hawks office

The theft of confiscated cocaine worth R200m has left the Hawks red-faced.
News
3 days ago

US records more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a year

Over 100,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses during the 12-month period ending April 2021, setting a grim record, according to ...
News
6 days ago

Central Karoo K9 unit’s hard work rewarded with two drug busts

Western Cape police had a successful weekend in their fight against the illegal drug trade with large seizures made in a number of operations.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  2. ‘They’ll be exposed’ — Mogoeng Mogoeng says corrupt people will soon have ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Prince and prophet under fire in prayer meeting to pay respects to ... South Africa
  4. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...