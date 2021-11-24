Christmas comes early for Diepsloot children as foundation celebrates 10 years

The Steyn City Foundation celebrated its tenth anniversary by handing over more than 12,500 school bags filled with stationery and goodies to children in Diepsloot on Wednesday.

The handover forms part of the foundation's “Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot” initiative.

“Many of our employees live in Diepsloot, so the gifts we give their children through the initiative is our way of saying thank you for their hard work,” said Steyn City Properties CEO Giuseppe Plumari.