South Africa

Floods lead to critical water shortage in George

Water trucks deployed due to damage to reservoir infrastructure

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
24 November 2021 - 09:20
“The water situation remains critical with reservoir levels supplying the eastern and central business district areas very low,” the municipality confirmed.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Garden Route city of George faces a severe water shortage as a result of this week’s floods that damaged critical water infrastructure, the city confirmed on Wednesday.

Water trucks started delivering water to most of the city on Wednesday morning, with the reservoir levels critically low due to burst pipes.

"The water situation remains critical with reservoir levels supplying the eastern and central business district areas very low," the municipality confirmed.

Several burst pipes had interrupted the water supply, it said.

Several burst pipes had interrupted the water supply, it said.

Repair work has started but will take several days to complete. City officials have urged residents to use water sparingly while repairs continue.

“Thereafter the two reservoirs serving the eastern pipeline need to refill. This process will take a few days as reservoirs have been significantly depleted. This means it is anticipated the network will stabilise but still be vulnerable by November 27.”

George was the epicentre of torrential rain, with about 139mm recorded in the vicinity of the city’s main water works on Monday.

Emergency personnel had to be called in to rescue residents stranded in their homes. Officials reported widespread damage to critical infrastructure and residential property. 

The Western Cape is due to experience further weather disruption this week in the form of extreme wind, forecast to lash the coastal areas from Thursday.

TimesLIVE

