Jacob Zuma 'fine' and back home after routine hospital visit, family confirms

Former president Jacob Zuma is “fine” and back at his Nkandla home after a routine visit to a Johannesburg hospital last week, his family said on Wednesday.

Both of Zuma’s brothers confirmed that he has returned to his Nkandla homestead.

Joseph Zuma told TimesLIVE that though he had not seen his brother because he was in Durban, he called twice to check on him on Wednesday.

“I called around noon and I was told to call back later because he was dealing with a lot of people who had come to see him at home. I called again this afternoon and I was told he is not available so he is home, there’s no problem. He is fine,” he said.

Zuma’s other brother, Khanya, said he too had not had a chance to go to the homestead, which is not too far from his.

“I heard that he is back. I will try to go and see him,” he said.

A source close to Zuma, who asked not to be named, said the former president returned from Johannesburg on Monday.

“They are back in Nkandla. He is fine. He is good,” the source said.

TimesLIVE reported last week that Zuma left Nkandla on Monday November 15 to travel to Johannesburg for what the family called a “regular check-up.”