South Africa

Joyful reunion as injured dog is well enough to go home

Township pet recovers from broken leg after weeks of cage rest and care

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
24 November 2021 - 10:42

After being brought in to the Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) hospital in a wheelbarrow and having a few weeks of intensive cage care and rest, township dog Poison has been happily reunited with his delighted owner.

Claw founder Cora Bailey said the mixed-breed pooch was badly injured a few weeks ago. His distressed owner, who lives in Braamfischerville, near Soweto, loaded him into a wheelbarrow and rushed to the Claw clinic for help.

The owner is a really good guy, but he is unemployed. So he came here and did some volunteer jobs to say thank you

“Poison was the sweetest dog, but because of the fractured femur he badly needed complete cage rest. So we booked him in for some intensive nursing and fed him and carried him out when he needed to wee,” Bailey said.

“He really was a model patient and a lovely boy.”

After a few weeks of being immobile, the cage rest and anti-inflammatories had Poison feeling much better, but clearly in need of what was missing from his life.

“Yesterday [Monday], Poison was deemed fit to go home, and was overjoyed to see his owner arrive. The reunion made us all choke back a tear or two,” Bailey said, describing the happiness staff felt as they witnessed the joyful reuniting of the owner and his beloved dog.

“The owner is a really good guy, but he is unemployed. So he came here and did some volunteer jobs to say thank you. And he was so thrilled to have his dog back.”

By 9am on Wednesday morning, however, the clinic was again filled with emergency cases.

Claw is situated in the midst of the settlements it serves — the communities of Braamfischerville, Matholieville, Sol Plaatjie, Snake Park and others.

