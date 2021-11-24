WATCH | South Africans are unstoppable together – with the Gautrain

As we come to the end of another trying year, still grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic among other unique challenges, South Africans have, time and again, demonstrated their tenacity and perseverance in the face of adversity.

The Gautrain’s #UnstoppableTogether campaign is not just a reminder of our resilience as a nation, but also a message of hope and encouragement: we can overcome any obstacle when we harness our collective strength.

“This campaign is a reminder of our resilient spirit and what is possible when we stand united as a nation,” says Kesagee Nayager, marketing and communications executive at the Bombela Concession Company.

“As the Gautrain, we are moved by Mzansi’s commitment to a better and brighter future for all. In spite of our adversities, we are a nation that is unstoppable when we harness our collective strength; and as Gautrain, we are unstoppable because no matter what, the people of Mzansi keep moving and remain unstoppable. This is what makes us unstoppable together.”

The Bombela Concession Company was appointed by the Gauteng provincial government in 2006 to design, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project.

The Gautrain started operating in 2010 and, with an average punctuality rate of 98.4%, is today regarded as one of the most reliable passenger train services in the world – an achievement of which South Africans can be exceptionally proud.

Travelling at a maximum of 160km/h, the Gautrain connects Hatfield station with Johannesburg Park station in about 42 minutes, and Sandton station with OR Tambo International Airport in less than 15 minutes.

This article was paid for by the Bombela Concession Company.