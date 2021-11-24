R120,000 fine for doctor who signed fake certificates: RTMC

A Gqeberha-based medical doctor has been censured for fraudulently issuing medical certificates required by drivers applying for professional driving permits, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the doctor was suspended by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA).

Dr Bongani Nqini was arrested in May 2019 after an investigation by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the HPCSA, said Zwane.

“The investigation was prompted by complaints from the public about doctors in Zwide who were issuing medical certificates to members of the public without subjecting them to the necessary medical examinations.”

An official in the traffic unit affiliated to the RTMC, acting as an undercover agent, went to the doctor’s rooms “where he was given a sick note with five days’ leave without being examined,” said Zwane.

“He returned the day after and was given a medical certificate certifying that he was fit to apply for a public driving permit without being subjected to the necessary physical examination.”