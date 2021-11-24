Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today

SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi forfeited the bail money he had previously paid because he arrived at court late on Wednesday.

Shezi’s appearance at the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Gauteng was brief. Before his case was postponed, the magistrate ordered him to pay R3,000 to be released and forfeit the R5,000 bail he was released on at his last appearance.

He had been warned to appear in court at 8.30am when he appeared last month, but he arrived about two hours late.