Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today
Fraud-accused trader made to forfeit bail money after showing up late for court
SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi forfeited the bail money he had previously paid because he arrived at court late on Wednesday.
Shezi’s appearance at the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Gauteng was brief. Before his case was postponed, the magistrate ordered him to pay R3,000 to be released and forfeit the R5,000 bail he was released on at his last appearance.
He had been warned to appear in court at 8.30am when he appeared last month, but he arrived about two hours late.
Shezi has been charged with allegedly defrauding his business partner and shareholder in his business, Global Forex Institute (GFI), out of R500,000. GFI is marketed as a forex trading training institute which helps people set up their own trading platforms.
He is due back in court on December 9 for him to be joined with another accused who has been charged with fraud.
Dressed in a pink suit and white shirt, Shezi was accompanied by two women and a man.
