South Africa

Snoekie sniffs out concealed drug stash headed for Cape Town

24 November 2021 - 11:49 By TIMESLIVE
Snoekie takes a break from outfoxing drug dealers.
Snoekie takes a break from outfoxing drug dealers.
Image: SAPS

Sniffer dog Snoekie has outfoxed an alleged drug smuggler attempting to transport Mandrax worth R800,000 to Cape Town.

Mandrax tablets hidden in the sealed compartment.
Mandrax tablets hidden in the sealed compartment.
Image: SAPS

“Efforts to address the drug trade in this province were rewarded with the arrest of a suspect apprehended with a significant quantity of Mandrax tablets last night [Tuesday} in Worcester,” Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

“Members of the Breede River K9 unit reacted to intelligence that a white Mercedes-Benz Vito van was heading towards Cape Town with the drugs, ostensibly destined for the holiday season.

“The target vehicle was stopped and searched by Snoekie the sniffer dog and his handler. The dog reacted positively to drugs in a sealed compartment which then led to the discovery of 20,000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R800,000.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Welgelegen in Cape Town, was arrested and is expected to appear in court in Worcester.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alleged drug smugglers bust with R6.9m worth of heroin in KZN

A trio of alleged drug smugglers have been bust by police while transporting heroin worth nearly R7m from Mozambique to Empangeni.
News
31 minutes ago

Inside job suspected after 541kg cocaine haul stolen from Hawks office

The theft of confiscated cocaine worth R200m has left the Hawks red-faced.
News
3 days ago

Central Karoo K9 unit’s hard work rewarded with two drug busts

Western Cape police had a successful weekend in their fight against the illegal drug trade with large seizures made in a number of operations.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  2. ‘They’ll be exposed’ — Mogoeng Mogoeng says corrupt people will soon have ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Prince and prophet under fire in prayer meeting to pay respects to ... South Africa
  4. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...