Snoekie sniffs out concealed drug stash headed for Cape Town
Sniffer dog Snoekie has outfoxed an alleged drug smuggler attempting to transport Mandrax worth R800,000 to Cape Town.
“Efforts to address the drug trade in this province were rewarded with the arrest of a suspect apprehended with a significant quantity of Mandrax tablets last night [Tuesday} in Worcester,” Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.
“Members of the Breede River K9 unit reacted to intelligence that a white Mercedes-Benz Vito van was heading towards Cape Town with the drugs, ostensibly destined for the holiday season.
“The target vehicle was stopped and searched by Snoekie the sniffer dog and his handler. The dog reacted positively to drugs in a sealed compartment which then led to the discovery of 20,000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R800,000.”
The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Welgelegen in Cape Town, was arrested and is expected to appear in court in Worcester.
TimesLIVE
