Teachers linked to suspected bullying of Bhisho teen placed on special leave

Two teachers implicated in the alleged bullying of Lathitha Nako at Bhisho High School have been placed on special leave and special arrangements were made for the pupils accused of bullying her.

This was revealed during a visit by state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa and head of the provincial education department, Naledi Mbude, to Nako’s home on Tuesday.

Kodwa said he had come to pay his respects to the family after Nako allegedly took her own life last week amid allegations that she had been bullied at school for her spiritual calling.

The 16-year-old grade 10 pupil had aspirations of becoming a medical doctor, but in her last days she wrote messages and sent voice notes detailing how much she wanted to “rest in peace”.