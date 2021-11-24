Temporary ban on faith-based gatherings ‘rational, reasonable and justifiable’, court hears

The prohibition of faith-based gatherings due to the promulgation of regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in December 2020 and January 2021 was rational, reasonable and justifiable.

The prohibition of these gatherings did not interfere with the religious convictions of people, and the regulations only temporarily prohibited faith-based gatherings in a physical setting.

These were some of the submissions made by Rusty Mogagabe SC, advocate for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mogagabe was responding to arguments presented by counsel for four organisations on Monday and Tuesday in support of their applications to set aside the regulations.

The organisations also sought an order declaring the regulations were constitutionally invalid.