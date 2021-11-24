South Africa

‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist

24 November 2021 - 09:03
'Soweto Parliament' leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini addressing members of the community security unit near Maponya Mall in July. The movement is a non-political organisation that focuses on community issues in and around Soweto.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, a member of the “Soweto Parliament” who helped guard the Maponya Mall during looting and vandalism in July, will lead a march to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) offices in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The march under the banner “South Africans are also humans with rights” is intended to highlight a need for increased respect for SA’s laws, which include registering or deporting illegal foreigners.

“We are saying these buildings belong to South Africans. We don’t have room for illegal foreigners in this country. We have room for legal foreigners.

“Illegal foreigners, your games are done. If the government doesn’t tell you, if the SAHRC  doesn’t tell you, if no-one else is telling you, we are telling you as South Africans that we are going to be putting South Africans first,” Dlamini said.

The march is expected to start on Wednesday afternoon when protesters will gather at Newtown Junction Mall to march to the SAHRC offices.

Meanwhile, another march under the hashtag #PutSouthAfricansFirst is scheduled to start on Wednesday morning in Pretoria. Participants are due to gather at Church Square to march to the Union Buildings.

TimesLIVE

