‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, a member of the “Soweto Parliament” who helped guard the Maponya Mall during looting and vandalism in July, will lead a march to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) offices in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The march under the banner “South Africans are also humans with rights” is intended to highlight a need for increased respect for SA’s laws, which include registering or deporting illegal foreigners.

“We are saying these buildings belong to South Africans. We don’t have room for illegal foreigners in this country. We have room for legal foreigners.