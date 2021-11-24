‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, a member of the “Soweto Parliament” who helped guard the Maponya Mall during looting and vandalism in July, will lead a march to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) offices in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The march under the banner “South Africans are also humans with rights” is intended to highlight a need for increased respect for SA’s laws, which include registering or deporting illegal foreigners.
“We are saying these buildings belong to South Africans. We don’t have room for illegal foreigners in this country. We have room for legal foreigners.
“Illegal foreigners, your games are done. If the government doesn’t tell you, if the SAHRC doesn’t tell you, if no-one else is telling you, we are telling you as South Africans that we are going to be putting South Africans first,” Dlamini said.
The march is expected to start on Wednesday afternoon when protesters will gather at Newtown Junction Mall to march to the SAHRC offices.
Meanwhile, another march under the hashtag #PutSouthAfricansFirst is scheduled to start on Wednesday morning in Pretoria. Participants are due to gather at Church Square to march to the Union Buildings.
Today is the day we fetch the pride & glory of South Africans🇿🇦— nhlanhlalux (@nhlanhla_lux_) November 24, 2021
Today is the day we snatch back our flag🇿🇦 as South Africans.
Today is the day we restore our dignity.
9am March to Union building
1pm March to human rights commission in JHB. #PutSouthAfricaFirst
⚔🇿🇦🇿🇦⚔
We dont mix our words:— nhlanhlalux (@nhlanhla_lux_) November 22, 2021
We welcome all LEGAL foreigners, we have zero tolerance for ILLEGAL foreigners who come to SA to hijack buildings, exercise violent crime, display arrogance & sheer disrespect.
Wake up, vuka, phaphama - c u Wednesday 🇿🇦 needs you ✊🏾https://t.co/ULQ83OFlaI
TimesLIVE
