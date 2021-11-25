South Africa

Constable shoots homeowner who allegedly attacked him with a spade

25 November 2021 - 07:45
Ipid says it is investigating a case of death as a result of police action. File photo.
Ipid says it is investigating a case of death as a result of police action. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death as a result of police action after a constable allegedly shot a homeowner who allegedly attacked him with a spade.

It is alleged that members of the Somerset West crime prevention unit were executing a search warrant at Chris Nissen Park on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the constable was allegedly attacked by the homeowner with a spade when he was inside the house.

“It is alleged that the constable retaliated by firing two live rounds at the deceased which hit him on his right shoulder. The deceased died at the crime scene,” she said.

Langa said investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspected copper thief shot by police during arrest, Ipid to investigate

The suspect was shot in the leg by police, allegedly while attempting to evade arrest.
News
3 days ago

Disciplinary for policeman filmed slapping woman in the face

A policeman recorded slapping a woman as she walked past him at Thembisa South police station faces a disciplinary investigation and a potential ...
News
5 days ago

POLL | Do you think police were justified in their response to Muldersdrift lodge fracas?

A woman police officer is heard telling him “now you are playing dangerous”.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in