Constable shoots homeowner who allegedly attacked him with a spade

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death as a result of police action after a constable allegedly shot a homeowner who allegedly attacked him with a spade.

It is alleged that members of the Somerset West crime prevention unit were executing a search warrant at Chris Nissen Park on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the constable was allegedly attacked by the homeowner with a spade when he was inside the house.

“It is alleged that the constable retaliated by firing two live rounds at the deceased which hit him on his right shoulder. The deceased died at the crime scene,” she said.

Langa said investigations are continuing.

