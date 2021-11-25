Five suspects nabbed for illegal sand mining to appear in court

Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal mining of sand near Maake, Limpopo.

They were arrested in a targeted joint operation conducted on Tuesday by the provincial Organised Crime Unit and the Department of Minerals and Energy.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects, aged between 31 and 43, are expected to appear before the Maake magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He said police had received information about the suspects who were frequently mining sand illegally in the area without a permit.

“An operation was then conducted which led to the apprehension of the suspects who were allegedly found loading the sand into a truck. The suspects failed to give valid reasons and could not even produce a permit to mine the sand and they were immediately arrested at the scene,” Mojapelo said.

A truck was confiscated during the arrest.

Mojapelo said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE