South Africa

Five suspects nabbed for illegal sand mining to appear in court

25 November 2021 - 06:55
Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal mining of sand near Maake, Limpopo. Stock photo.
Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal mining of sand near Maake, Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal mining of sand near Maake, Limpopo.

They were arrested in a targeted joint operation conducted on Tuesday by the provincial Organised Crime Unit and the Department of Minerals and Energy.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects, aged between 31 and 43, are expected to appear before the Maake magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He said police had received information about the suspects who were frequently mining sand illegally in the area without a permit.

“An operation was then conducted which led to the apprehension of the suspects who were allegedly found loading the sand into a truck. The suspects failed to give valid reasons and could not even produce a permit to mine the sand and they were immediately arrested at the scene,” Mojapelo said.

A truck was confiscated during the arrest.

Mojapelo said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Zama zamas nabbed in three provinces over huge gold heist in 2019

Six suspects in three provinces were arrested in relation to an illegal gold heist.
News
1 week ago

Six 'illegal miners' killed in shoot-out with police

Mogale said the team seized two minibuses, mining paraphernalia, gold-bearing material, 11 firearms and bags of food.
News
1 month ago

Suspected zama zamas bust with gun and ammo in Orkney pub

Police said they were found in possession of a firearm, 20 rounds of ammunition, two pairs of gum boots and 21 knee guards.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  3. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  4. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in