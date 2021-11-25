South Africa

Former Phoenix security company boss under fire for call to set up barricades

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
25 November 2021 - 13:13
Testifying at the SAHRC hearing into the July unrest on Thursday, KZN VIP Protection Services founder Glen Naidoo denied that his call for barricades played a role in racial profiling and killing of black people in Phoenix.
Image: via Twitter

Former security company boss Glen Naidoo has told the SA Human Rights Commission that when he called for Phoenix community members to barricade roads to keep looters out in July he “expected everybody to do so legally”.

Testifying at the commission's hearing into the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Naidoo, founder of KZN VIP Protection Services, denied his call for barricades played a role in racial profiling and killing of black people in Phoenix.

His company's control room had been inundated with emergency calls when widespread looting took place in Durban. He posted a video on Facebook calling on the community to barricade roads.

“So, as a security company, I thought it was my responsibility to prevent people from being killed and the area that we live in from being looted. I asked the people and I pleaded with them. I told them to barricade the roads, protect yourselves and your family and do whatever is necessary,” he said.

“Remember, I come from a security background as an ex-policeman, so I expected everybody to do so legally.”

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest

The SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the violent riots and looting in July in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continues on Thursday.
News
4 hours ago

When asked by an evidence leader if he realised that his call was unlawful and an infringement of the constitutional right to freedom of movement, Naidoo said South Africans also had the right to life.

“At the end of the day, people had to defend themselves in the absence of the defence mechanism as set out in the constitution. The president admitted it, the police commissioner admitted it: they were absent or too late.

“At the end of the day, I told them [residents] to put up defence mechanisms, as in roadblocks. I didn’t go and tell them to kill people, and I expected that to be manned by the community policing forum and by SA police.

“I was one of those who took down barricades. I was one of those people, together with the police, who was attacked when we were removing barricades. So yes, people must be held accountable for what that person did in their own personal capacity.”

We have criminals in every community. We battle with criminals. This is not a race thing. It’s a criminal thing.
Glen Naidoo

Naidoo added that the Phoenix community as a whole should not be held accountable for “what criminals have done”.

“We have criminals in every community. We battle with criminals. This is not a race thing. It’s a criminal thing.”  

The commission heard that Naidoo and two staff members were arrested for “administrative matters”.

A charge of possession of a shotgun without a permit was withdrawn when a permit was presented.

Naidoo said his company became the “plague” in Phoenix after police minister Bheki Cele “demonised” it on national television.

“The minister stated that our company was involved in the shootings, unrest and we are part of the Phoenix massacre. Where he got that information shocks me.”

Naidoo left the company after his image was allegedly doctored to create the impression that he was behind the killings in Phoenix.

His testimony will continue on Thursday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

