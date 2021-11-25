Former Phoenix security company boss under fire for call to set up barricades

Former security company boss Glen Naidoo has told the SA Human Rights Commission that when he called for Phoenix community members to barricade roads to keep looters out in July he “expected everybody to do so legally”.

Testifying at the commission's hearing into the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Naidoo, founder of KZN VIP Protection Services, denied his call for barricades played a role in racial profiling and killing of black people in Phoenix.

His company's control room had been inundated with emergency calls when widespread looting took place in Durban. He posted a video on Facebook calling on the community to barricade roads.

“So, as a security company, I thought it was my responsibility to prevent people from being killed and the area that we live in from being looted. I asked the people and I pleaded with them. I told them to barricade the roads, protect yourselves and your family and do whatever is necessary,” he said.

“Remember, I come from a security background as an ex-policeman, so I expected everybody to do so legally.”