Garden Route town braces for high waves, more rains

The George municipality, while continuing to clear up the after effects of the flash flooding earlier this week, is cautioning residents of high winds and rain forecast from Thursday evening through to Friday.

It said the SA Weather Service has issued a level two warning for damaging waves from 6pm on Thursday until noon on Friday.



It warned of wave heights coinciding with gale-force winds which may pose problems for vessels at sea and damaging waves along the coastline. “Members of the public are warned to exercise extreme caution with regard to boating, fishing, rock and beach fishing on the sea and interior water bodies.”

A warning has also been issued for damaging winds from midnight on Thursday into Friday night.

Gale-force winds southeast to easterly gusting up to 90-100km/h are expected along coastal towns of the Garden Route.

“Widespread damage is expected to both formal and informal settlements. Disruption to communication, power, utilities is expected.”



The municipality warned of travel delays and the risk of high-sided vehicles falling over due to strong cross winds. “Be aware of sudden crosswinds if travelling especially between trees, power lines and flying debris.”

“George municipality asks residents to take serious note of the SA Weather Services warning.”

Precautionary Tips:

Look out for objects that could be easily swept up and picked up by gusts of wind. Place garbage cans, patio furniture, grills and other potentially windborne objects inside your home, garage or an undercover area where possible.

Clean out your roof gutters and remove any objects that could block water from flowing into sewerage drains. The better the water flow, the more you can prevent any damage to your roof and the possibility of collapsing walls.

Check the stormwater catchment pits and kerb inlets in front of and around your property — clear any visible debris.

Ensure that all temporary structures are well anchored. Keep your windows shut to prevent them from being damaged by excessive wind.

Ensure your vehicle wipers and lights are functioning properly in case you are caught in a bad storm. This will ensure you can see and are seen on the road during the storm.

In the event of rain, drive slowly and keep a safe following distance (about three cars apart). This allows you to stop in time as the roads will be slippery. If you decide to pull off the road, keep your hazards on so other motorists can see you.

Keep your phone charged and keep a power bank on hand to ensure you can stay in touch or call for help in cases of emergencies.

Do not park under trees as they can be uprooted and fall your car.

Do not drive across low bridges or intersections that are flooded as your car could be swept up by fast-moving water.

