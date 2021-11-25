South Africa

Gardener arrested after brutal murder of Bloemfontein woman, 69

25 November 2021 - 16:33
A team of detectives worked around the clock and arrested the suspect at a house in R-Section in Botshabelo. Stock photo.
A team of detectives worked around the clock and arrested the suspect at a house in R-Section in Botshabelo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 39-year-old man suspected to have murdered a Bloemfontein woman he had just started working for has been arrested in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the 69-year-old woman and the employee were at home while her husband went to a pharmacy on Tuesday. Upon his return, the man found his wife, Maria Magdelina Cameron, in a pool of blood. Her throat was slit and her hands tied behind her back.

“He ran around looking for the gardener, who had recently been offered a job, but he was nowhere to be found,” said Covane.

The man had worked for the family for three days.

Covane said a wallet containing money was missing. Cameron's handbag was found on the property.

He said a team of detectives worked around the clock and arrested the man at an informal settlement in R-Section in Botshabelo.

“The team surrounded the shack dwelling at the informal settlement, cordoned it off and pounced on the suspect.

“Expensive alcohol brands reported to have been stolen during the house robbery and bloodstained clothing were seized. The investigation continues.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gardener suspected after woman is found murdered in her home

An elderly man who left his wife at home with a gardener returned to find her dead in a pool of blood.
News
1 day ago

Crime stats: These six Gauteng police stations are among SA’s 30 worst-hit by murders

Out of SA’s 30 worst-hit police stations in terms of murder cases, six in Gauteng feature on the list, according to provincial crime statistics for ...
News
2 days ago

Soweto 'body parts in fridge' accused in second suicide attempt, says lawyer

The case against murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane, whose fridge in Soweto allegedly contained human body parts, was postponed due to an alleged ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods