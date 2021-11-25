South Africa

Hawks arrest man suspected of selling explosives to cash-in-transit and ATM bombers

25 November 2021 - 18:19
The suspect allegedly sold explosives to cash-in-transit robbers and ATM bombers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bialasiewicz

A 34-year-old suspected cash-in-transit explosives dealer has been arrested.

The man was arrested at home in the Northern Cape in the early hours of Thursday morning, said Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke.

Maluleke said investigators first received information that the suspect was selling assembled explosives in Limpopo in September 2020.

“The information was followed up and since then, the suspect was on the police radar until he was arrested at his home in the Northern Cape. The arrest was made by the Hawks in collaboration with Limpopo crime intelligence.

“The explosives were allegedly sold to cash-in-transit robbers and ATM bombers," he said.

Maluleke said the suspect may have sold explosives to people who blew apart ATMs and robbed cash delivery vehicles in parts of Limpopo, particularly in Tzaneen and Burgersfort.

He is expected to appear in the Ritavi magistrate’s court on Friday.

