Insurer advice on how to minimise losses due to severe weather

A short-term insurer says it has already received 41 claims, two of which are for damage to property (non-motor claims), as a result of the severe weather in parts of the Western Cape.

“We are expecting more motor claims to come in as the severity of the storm spreads to other areas of the Garden Route, the coast and the Southern Cape,” said Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson for Old Mutual Insure.

Major roads in George on the Garden Route were under water after heavy downpours which resulted in flooding on Monday, with some losing all their possessions in a muddy deluge, while one man was killed near Mossel Bay when his vehicle was caught in the rising water.

The insurer has urged people to do comprehensive maintenance checks on their vehicles and homes.

“The only option when storms are upon us is for home and vehicle owners to be proactive, which can lower the possibility of damage to their belongings as a result of extreme weather conditions,” said Mnguni.