South Africa

Male siblings and intimate partners among those most likely to commit GBV: Powa

Between June 2020 and April 2021, SAPS recorded 1,100 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in which the perpetrators were found to be male partners.

25 November 2021 - 14:00
Anti-abuse organisation Powa is calling on government to increase resources for victims of GBV.
Anti-abuse organisation Powa is calling on government to increase resources for victims of GBV.
Image: 123RF/olegdudko / File photo

Male siblings and intimate partners are among the most likely perpetrators of domestic violence.

That's according to women’s rights NGO People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), which cited last year's SAPS reports on gender-based violence (GBV).

The reports show that between June 2020 and April 2021, SAPS recorded 1,100 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in which the perpetrators were found to be male partners. 

Twenty-two murders were perpetrated by an intimate partner of the victim and 19 by husbands of the victims. 

“Close family members, such as brothers of the victims, also ranked high as most likely perpetrators of domestic violence, with 397 cases of assault GBH committed by a sibling.

“Although research has repeatedly indicated that GBV-related crime is severely under-reported, it is clear from these trends that patriarchy is heavily embedded in the collective psyche of South African homes. Increased socioeconomic pressures in the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to continued proliferation of violence against women and children.” 

Powa called on government to allocate more resources to help fight GBV.

Shame, neglect and monetised trauma — the tragic experiences of teen moms in SA

More than 600 mothers aged 10-13 years had given birth earlier but only registered the births in 2020, while 499 children in the same age group gave ...
News
2 days ago

“We call on government to boost resources to help this vulnerable group. As the country moves to economic recovery from the pandemic, we remind our people that it can’t be sustained in a broken society,” Powa CEO Jeanette Sera said.

Minister of women and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Thursday called on communities to report incidents of GBV. 

Newly-elected Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse said the annual campaign against women and child abuse should extend beyond 16 days. She also highlighted the importance of introducing initiatives for men in the fight against GBV. 

“We have committed many resources to empowering women, but we forgot to empower men to handle empowered women. Patriarchy is something we need to fight systematically as well, and men need to be assisted to transition into a dispensation where women are independent and empowered,” said Phalatse. 

The city will introduce integrated policing, with SAPS and metro police working together towards improved community safety.

MORE

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Unathi Nkayi over 'false GBV' claims

"A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice... And you give her a TV show?" ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Recognise shelters as 'key players' in dealing with gender-based violence

“Up to the point of their entry into shelters many of the women interviewed had experienced years of abuse. Some had experienced lifetimes of abuse, ...
News
1 day ago

SA 'falling desperately short' on GBV: Ramaphosa pleads for men to step up

“Because it is men who are the main perpetrators, it should be men taking the lead in speaking out and reporting gender-based violence, in raising ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods