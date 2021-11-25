More resources needed to support gender-based violence survivors: Powa

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) says there is a need to support survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and related crimes as the Covid-19 pandemic has shrunk the pool of resources available for this cause.

“Thrust into a period of great uncertainty and lost connections, heightened risk of isolation, suicidal thoughts, and other ailments have crept into the homes of millions of victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, and other violations,” said the NGO's acting executive director Jeanette Sera.

The organisation said it had, since the start of the pandemic, adjusted its operations to reach survivors and provide support.

“When the police statistics indicated a huge spike in GBV we were alarmed because of the low influx of victims into our GBV shelters. It is then that we realised that needs of survivors had changed and, in many ways, become more urgent because of the isolating effect the pandemic has had on individual households,” said Sera.

Between June 2020 and April 2021, the police had, according to Powa, reported 1,100 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) in which the victim was assaulted by their intimate partner.

Of the murders reported during this period, 22 were perpetrated by an intimate partner and 19 by husbands of victims.

“Close family members such as brothers of the victims also ranked high in the most likely perpetrators of domestic violence, with 397 cases of assault GBH committed by a sibling,” Powa said.