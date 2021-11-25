South Africa

New variant of Covid-19 confirmed in SA with cases increasing

25 November 2021 - 13:23 By TIMESLIVE
A new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in SA. Stock photo.
A new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Thursday that a new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529 had been detected in SA.

Twenty-two positive cases of the variant have been recorded in the country after genomic sequencing collaborations between the NICD and private laboratories. Other laboratories are confirming more cases as sequencing results come out.

“It is not surprising that a new variant has been detected in SA,” said NICD acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren.

“Although the data is limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be. Developments are occurring at a rapid pace and the public has our assurance that we will keep them up to date.”

“Detected cases and percent testing positive are both increasing quickly, particularly in Gauteng, North West and Limpopo,” the NICD said in a statement.

Dr Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response at the NICD, said provincial health authorities were on high alert and were prioritising the sequencing of Covid-19 positive samples.

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are giving a briefing on the latest developments.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scientists monitor new Covid-19 variant detected in SA, Botswana and Hong Kong

Coronavirus updates.
News
8 hours ago

Limpopo health MEC concerned about Covid-19 cluster outbreak at mine

"Those who refuse to be vaccinated are advised to start restraining themselves by staying away from gatherings," says Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi ...
News
4 hours ago

Will climate change make Covid-19 worse?

According to the World Health Organisation, there is “no evidence of a direct connection between climate change and the emergence or transmission of ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods