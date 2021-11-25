Scientists monitor new Covid-19 variant detected in SA, Botswana and Hong Kong

Scientists are monitoring a new Covid-19 variant with an “extremely high number” of mutations that has been detected in SA, Botswana and Hong Kong.

Only 10 cases have been confirmed in the three countries by genomic sequencing but there is concern that the number of mutations could enable the virus to evade immunity, reports The Guardian.

Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, posted details of the new variant on a genome-sharing website.

Peacock said the high number of spike mutations suggested the B.1.1.529 variant could be of concern but added that it could also be an “odd cluster” that was not very transmissible.