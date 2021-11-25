Severe storm forecast for parts of the Western Cape

A severe storm is expected to hit parts of the Western Cape from late on Thursday evening into Friday, the provincial disaster management centre warned.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said his office was alerted by the SA Weather Service.

“We can expect gale-force winds, especially along the coastal areas, lots of rain, up to 35mm, and hail in parts of the interior in particular.

“This may lead to localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions, especially throughout the day on Friday,” said Bredell.

Regions expected to be affected include the Overberg and southeastern parts of Cape Town, including Strand, Muizenberg and Cape Point. The Cape Winelands will also be affected.

The SA Weather Service warned of strong to gale-force winds, gusting at 80 to 100km/h.