Severe storm forecast for parts of the Western Cape
A severe storm is expected to hit parts of the Western Cape from late on Thursday evening into Friday, the provincial disaster management centre warned.
Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said his office was alerted by the SA Weather Service.
“We can expect gale-force winds, especially along the coastal areas, lots of rain, up to 35mm, and hail in parts of the interior in particular.
“This may lead to localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions, especially throughout the day on Friday,” said Bredell.
Regions expected to be affected include the Overberg and southeastern parts of Cape Town, including Strand, Muizenberg and Cape Point. The Cape Winelands will also be affected.
The SA Weather Service warned of strong to gale-force winds, gusting at 80 to 100km/h.
Upper Cut-off Low expected to affect large portion of SA with widespread showers and thundershowers from Thursday into weekend. Strong winds expected over the W and N Cape interiors, plus gale to strong gale force winds along coast. Rough, choppy seas expected off WC coastlines. pic.twitter.com/HQK2YtHOQQ— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 25, 2021
Bredell urged people living and travelling in affected regions to be aware of the predicted conditions, and limit travel and being outdoors as much as possible.
Provincial and municipal disaster management centres and emergency services are on standby and will provide assistance where needed, he said.
“We also urge the public to ensure any information they share on social platforms has been verified as correct and accurate before posting or sharing.
“Facebook pages of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts will be used to provide information on a timeous basis. Also rely on official channels including the Western Cape government social media channels.”
