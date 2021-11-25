South Africa

Severe storm forecast for parts of the Western Cape

25 November 2021 - 16:38
Severe weather is expected to hit parts of the Western Cape late on Thursday evening. Stock photo.
Severe weather is expected to hit parts of the Western Cape late on Thursday evening. Stock photo.
Image: Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com

A severe storm is expected to hit parts of the Western Cape from late on Thursday evening into Friday, the provincial disaster management centre warned.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said his office was alerted by the SA Weather Service.

“We can expect gale-force winds, especially along the coastal areas, lots of rain, up to 35mm, and hail in parts of the interior in particular.

“This may lead to localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions, especially throughout the day on Friday,” said Bredell.

Regions expected to be affected include the Overberg and southeastern parts of Cape Town, including Strand, Muizenberg and Cape Point. The Cape Winelands will also be affected.

The SA Weather Service warned of strong to gale-force winds, gusting at 80 to 100km/h.

Bredell urged people living and travelling in affected regions to be aware of the predicted conditions, and limit travel and being outdoors as much as possible.

Provincial and municipal disaster management centres and emergency services are on standby and will provide assistance where needed, he said.

“We also urge the public to ensure any information they share on social platforms has been verified as correct and accurate before posting or sharing.

“Facebook pages of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts will be used to provide information on a timeous basis. Also rely on official channels including the Western Cape government social media channels.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Garden Route town braces for high waves, more rains

The George municipality, while continuing to clear up the aftereffects of the flash flooding earlier this week, is cautioning residents of high winds ...
News
10 hours ago

Insurer advice on how to minimise losses due to severe weather

A short-term insurer says it has already received 41 claims, two of which are for damage to property (non-motor claims), as a result of the severe ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods