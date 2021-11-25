Social media calls 'BS' on Ramaphosa’s claim SA is ready for any terrorist attack

Social media users are not convinced by President Cyril Ramaphosa's assurance that should SA fall prey to a terrorist attack, the country will be ready.

Briefing the media with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ramaphosa said terrorism can spread quickly and easily between countries but said SA was prepared.

“It is possible that they will find their way to us here but they will find us ready for them as well,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the best way to fight terrorism is to work together as a continent.

Ramaphosa's comments come as the SA Human Rights Commission investigates the unrest in July that the president has previously claimed was an “attempted insurrection” that had failed.

In an address to the nation at the time, Ramaphosa admitted that the government was not prepared for the events that unfolded.

“We were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature. While we commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, we must admit that we did not have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively,” he said.