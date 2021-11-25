South Africa

Social media calls 'BS' on Ramaphosa’s claim SA is ready for any terrorist attack

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 November 2021 - 09:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given assurances that should SA fall prey to a terrorist attack, the country is ready.
Image: GCIS

Social media users are not convinced by President Cyril Ramaphosa's assurance that should SA fall prey to a terrorist attack, the country will be ready.

Briefing the media with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ramaphosa said terrorism can spread quickly and easily between countries but said SA was prepared.

“It is possible that they will find their way to us here but they will find us ready for them as well,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the best way to fight terrorism is to work together as a continent.

Ramaphosa's comments come as the SA Human Rights Commission investigates the unrest in July that the president has previously claimed was an “attempted insurrection” that had failed.

In an address to the nation at the time, Ramaphosa admitted that the government was not prepared for the events that unfolded.

“We were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature. While we commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, we must admit that we did not have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively,” he said.

We need to deal with terrorism in a co-ordinated way, say Ramaphosa and Kenyatta

Speaking before the SA Human Rights Commission's hearing this week, former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula mentioned “egos” and an alleged lack of co-operation from police as some of the difficulties the military allegedly faced.

“To be honest, the three of us [ministers of police and state security and herself] were running around like headless chickens and realised that the situation could easily get out of hand.”

She said she had daily conversations with Ramaphosa from when the riots and looting first started, and they decided that the army would not be deployed. However, on July 11 Ramaphosa called her with a request to deploy the SA National Defence Force.

Reacting to Ramaphosa's comments this week, many on social media mentioned the unrest as an example of how ill-prepared the country is for an attack, believing that it has not improved over the last few months.

TimesLIVE

