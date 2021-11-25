Social media calls 'BS' on Ramaphosa’s claim SA is ready for any terrorist attack
Social media users are not convinced by President Cyril Ramaphosa's assurance that should SA fall prey to a terrorist attack, the country will be ready.
Briefing the media with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ramaphosa said terrorism can spread quickly and easily between countries but said SA was prepared.
“It is possible that they will find their way to us here but they will find us ready for them as well,” said Ramaphosa.
He said the best way to fight terrorism is to work together as a continent.
Ramaphosa's comments come as the SA Human Rights Commission investigates the unrest in July that the president has previously claimed was an “attempted insurrection” that had failed.
In an address to the nation at the time, Ramaphosa admitted that the government was not prepared for the events that unfolded.
“We were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature. While we commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, we must admit that we did not have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively,” he said.
Speaking before the SA Human Rights Commission's hearing this week, former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula mentioned “egos” and an alleged lack of co-operation from police as some of the difficulties the military allegedly faced.
“To be honest, the three of us [ministers of police and state security and herself] were running around like headless chickens and realised that the situation could easily get out of hand.”
She said she had daily conversations with Ramaphosa from when the riots and looting first started, and they decided that the army would not be deployed. However, on July 11 Ramaphosa called her with a request to deploy the SA National Defence Force.
Reacting to Ramaphosa's comments this week, many on social media mentioned the unrest as an example of how ill-prepared the country is for an attack, believing that it has not improved over the last few months.
Did I hear President Ramaphosa committing SANDF to fighting terrorism in Africa? You can’t cut defense funding, leave expensive equipment without proper maintenance, etc and think you can deploy such a broken paramilitary to other countries. Maybe HE was joking.— Let’s Build SA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@DesertStorm202) November 24, 2021
I am not so sure about that. If we look at the June KZN Gauteng Lootings and now Eskom sabotage which is a act of terrorism, nobody is held accountable. The intelligence service failed to even foreseen the looting coming what about more of this scenarios playing out.— Les (@Les66743000) November 24, 2021
Forget foreign countries SA couldn’t handle internal ANC terrorism in July with the world watching 😳— Modern Day Native™ (@ModernDayNative) November 24, 2021
These idiots could not even control the July looting expeditions 🤣— 𝙒𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙤𝙣 / 𝙒𝙞𝙩 𝙇𝙚𝙚𝙪 (@WitLeeuBoer) November 24, 2021
We need to deal with terrorism in a co-ordinated way, say Ramaphosa and Kenyatta https://t.co/r8m7BmgxsF
Yea but hang on a minute now... criminals are hitting police stations to steal guns. You can't even stop that. You couldn't (or didn't want to...) do anything against the riots some months ago. So now we must believe you on this? Lol!— criaan (@criaan) November 24, 2021
Is anyone supposed to believe this after what happened in July?— Keshav Arjun Singh (@imArjunKesh) November 24, 2021
Lol, he wasn't even ready for local protests and looting. He said the police were running low on resources, so how would they deal with terrorist attacks? Dude is delusional, it's just vibes— VICTORY LAP (@justkholii__) November 25, 2021
Somebody tell him terrorism isn't the same as open toe sandals and a woolies chicken.— CC (@Craw1ers) November 24, 2021
O tampela di terrorists unprovoked?? pic.twitter.com/4WWc9f17Re— Demigod🤓 (@Demigods_SA) November 23, 2021
