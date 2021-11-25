Spike in Covid-19 infections may be ‘first signs’ of fourth wave in Gauteng: Prof Bruce Mellado

The first signs of what could possibly be a Covid-19 fourth wave have been spotted in Gauteng.

This is according to Prof Bruce Mellado, a member of the province’s Covid-19 advisory committee.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM this week, Mellado said the province was preparing models for a potential fourth wave after the rapid increase in cases.

Of the 1,275 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, at least 80% of them are from Gauteng.

“It is evident that the likelihood of these numbers being a reflection of a fourth wave coming is high. I don’t want to say there is no fourth wave. To the contrary, this may be the first signs of a fourth wave,” said Mellado.

He said the committee was analysing the data for more clarity.

“We are abstaining from declaring the fourth wave because we are still collecting a lot of information and data that is critical to analysing where we really are as a province. Once we have conclusive evidence that these stats are the signs of a fourth wave, we will certainly announce that,” he said.