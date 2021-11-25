Top 3 hot items tipped for Black Friday sales, plus how to stay safe

This year’s Black Friday event, which has become a major highlight on the SA calendar, is expected to bring in higher sales volumes than last year.

Many retailers that were hard-hit by decreased consumer spend in 2020 have started offering their specials ahead of schedule, giving consumers more time to exercise their spend.

This is according to Nelisa Zulu, head of card and payments at Standard Bank SA.

Though lockdown restrictions have eased, consumers are still wary of large crowds and many people have now become more comfortable with online shopping, said Zulu, resulting in phenomenal growth for e-commerce.

Data from the Online Retail in SA 2021 study conducted by World Wide Worx with the support of Mastercard, Standard Bank and Platinum Seed showed that in 2018, online stores sold about R14bn worth of goods, representing 1.4% of the total retail market, growing to more than R30bn in 2020.

Pre-pandemic, travel contributed by far the most to credit card spend online, however since online travel spend dropped off, grocery stores picked up some of the slack and this resulted in flat growth, said Zulu.