South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest

25 November 2021 - 10:34 By TimesLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the violent riots and looting in July in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continues on Thursday.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE :

Umlazi father crawled on N2 freeway to escape men who shot him during July unrest

Bongani Mkhize crawled on the N2 freeway and hid under a bridge after he had been shot near Wentworth, south of Durban, during the unrest in July.
News
1 day ago

KZN man tells of multiple assaults by groups in Phoenix during July unrest

KwaMashu's Mbuso Xaba said he had been looking for a fuel station in the area when he and three young men he was travelling with were ambushed.
News
1 day ago

July unrest a ‘planned gathering with unpredicted modus operandi’: Sitole

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole testified before the SAHRC hearing on Monday that July's unrest was a "planned gathering with an ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  5. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in