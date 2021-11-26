'Big jump' in new cases likely to see gatherings restricted: health minister
“It will be necessary to take some precautions. As to exactly what nature and to what extent, that is to be discussed,” said health minister Dr Joseph Phaahla.
It is likely that restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be implemented due to rapidly rising Covid-19 infections across SA.
This is according to health minister Dr Joseph Phaahla on Friday — though he was at pains to say that nothing has been “concluded” at this stage.
Phaahla was asked during a media briefing whether increased lockdown restrictions would be implemented given the increased cases. He said various meetings were taking place at the weekend to discuss this.
“From our [health department] side, at this stage, we are examining the situation. We will make some recommendations in terms of the fact that there is definitely a spiking of infections. In terms of health measures ... we know the measures which have worked and do work [including] reducing crowding, indoors and outdoors, physical distancing, masks, sanitising, washing of hands. Clearly those are the issues ... we will be looking at.
“Judging by the movement of daily infections from around 200 to 300, 400 to 500, to where we're sitting today at just under 3,000 ... it is a big jump.
The government confirmed on Friday morning that President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair a meeting of the national coronavirus command council on Sunday to discuss the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant in SA.
On Friday, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the outcome of the meeting, as well as discussions in the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet, would be communicated “in the coming days”.
He said “scientific evidence and submissions by different economic and social sectors [would] inform executive decision-making”.
But on Thursday, Gungubele appeared to rule out another hard lockdown that could wreck Christmas plans for families nationwide.
“We wish there must never be a possibility of locking down this country again. We are still dealing with the damage of 2020,” he told a media briefing after a cabinet meeting.
