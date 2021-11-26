'Big jump' in new cases likely to see gatherings restricted: health minister

It is likely that restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be implemented due to rapidly rising Covid-19 infections across SA.

This is according to health minister Dr Joseph Phaahla on Friday — though he was at pains to say that nothing has been “concluded” at this stage.

Phaahla was asked during a media briefing whether increased lockdown restrictions would be implemented given the increased cases. He said various meetings were taking place at the weekend to discuss this.

“From our [health department] side, at this stage, we are examining the situation. We will make some recommendations in terms of the fact that there is definitely a spiking of infections. In terms of health measures ... we know the measures which have worked and do work [including] reducing crowding, indoors and outdoors, physical distancing, masks, sanitising, washing of hands. Clearly those are the issues ... we will be looking at.

“Judging by the movement of daily infections from around 200 to 300, 400 to 500, to where we're sitting today at just under 3,000 ... it is a big jump.

“It will be necessary to take some precautions. As to exactly what nature and to what extent, that is to be discussed,” said Phaahla.