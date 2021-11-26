Borders open for tourists despite new Covid-19 strain: SA Tourism

SA’s borders remain open and the country is ready to welcome leisure tourists and business delegates from all over the world.

This was the message from SA Tourism on Friday as temporary travel bans were imposed in response to a the new Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.529 or Nu.

Confirmation of the new variant detected in SA prompted the UK to add SA and five other Southern African countries to the UK’s travel red list from 2pm on Friday.

SA Tourism said although there was limited data at this stage, experts are working around the clock, using established surveillance systems, to understand the new variant and allow for the most effective interventions.