COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Another Covid Christmas on the cards as new variant explodes in SA

November 26 2021 - 07:15
New Zealand PM Ardern says prepared for new Covid-19 variants
New Zealand is well prepared for the discovery of new coronavirus variants that may be resistant to vaccines, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, including the strain currently spreading in South Africa.
"All of our planning around Covid, we have built into it the possibility of variants in the future," Ardern said in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Next conference.
"That is why we are maintaining levels of public health protections. It's why we've maintained requirements at our border."
Britain on Thursday drew attention to a newly identified coronavirus variant in South Africa with a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on.
The discovery of the B.1.1.529 strain, which has more mutations than the highly transmissible Delta variant, prompted Britain to rush in travel restrictions on South Africa and five neighbouring countries.
Ardern's government, under mounting pressure from the tourism industry and other businesses, announced earlier this week it would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers from April 30.When asked on Friday if the new variant would likely delay that timetable, Ardern said the country will had "a number of inbuilt measures to act as a layer of protection."
"With all our changes, we constantly monitor what is happening with the pandemic as we go and we'll continue to do that," she added.
New Zealand's border has been closed for almost two years. Along with its geographic isolation, the South Pacific country enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations, limiting the spread of Covid-19 and helping its economy bounce back faster than many of its peers.
Ardern also said New Zealand had already benefited from being able to observe seasonal impacts of the coronavirus in other countries.
"It gives us the ability to see the impact of things like waning immunity, to see what happens with public health restrictions," Ardern said."
We are transitioning into a phase now where we see the vaccine do some heavy lifting, but we are maintaining a level of public health restriction."
Reuters
November 26 2021 - 07:00
Is food/grocery delivery safe during the pandemic?
Since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year, there has been a boom in home deliveries, as many stay indoors to avoid catching the coronavirus, but are these services safe?
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ordering in is safe if the provider follows good personal and food hygiene practices.
All reputable delivery companies have a Covid-19 safety policy from sanitising to offering “drop at the door” options and not handling the actual package themselves.
You can do your part by washing your hands with soap and water after accepting the delivery.
November 26 2021 - 06:29
Nothing could have prepared me for two weeks of Covid hell
It’s long after midnight and I can’t sleep. It’s ironic, really, because this is the first night in two weeks that I’m not gripped by fear of what the darkness will bring, or what new symptoms will stalk me in the morning as soon as I stand up.
Tonight, I’m kept awake by the audacity of feeling OK after two weeks of Covid hell, and I’m haunted by the notion of people gasping for air, turned away from hospitals packed to capacity. I’m haunted by healthcare workers brought to their knees and family members staring blankly at an empty bed occupied just days before by someone now buried in the ground.
We read so much about “deaths” and “recoveries”, but between those two states there are countless people having a nightmare of a time. And yes, there are the asymptomatic lucky fish and those with a mild cough. But you just don’t know how your body will react, and neither do you want to find out.
November 26 2021 - 06:15
Another Covid Christmas on the cards as new variant explodes in SA
The national coronavirus command council will meet at the weekend to discuss whether the Covid-19 lockdown should be intensified after the discovery of a worrying new variant.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said the cabinet would also meet and President Cyril Ramaphosa would discuss the matter with premiers, raising fears of another Covid Christmas under lockdown.
“From the experience over the last 21 months we can predict how this is going to move. Within the next few weeks this will be all over,” Phaahla told a media briefing on Thursday.
Scientists are concerned the new variant of Sars-Cov2 could spread rapidly, reduce protection from natural immunity and vaccines and cause a hospital crisis ahead of the festive season.
November 26 2021 - 06:00
UK cancels SA flights over new Covid-19 variant
Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights from South Africa and five other countries from Friday, and returning British travellers from those destinations would have to quarantine.
