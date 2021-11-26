Government warns against large gatherings involving alcohol as Covid-19 cases spike

As Covid-19 cases spike, the government has urged South Africans to avoid large gatherings, especially those where alcohol consumption is consumed.

Addressing media on Thursday on the outcomes of this week's cabinet meeting, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said some events were a threat to public safety.

“Events such as the matric rage and matric farewell after-parties are super-spreaders. Large gatherings, especially those which involve the consumption of alcohol, are a major risk and undermine our efforts to contain the spread of the virus.”

Gungubele said political gatherings were not immune to spreading Covid-19, as some campaigns ignored safety protocols, including social distancing.

He declined to confirm whether the looming fourth wave would lead to another lockdown.