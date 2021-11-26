Hospitality, tourism bodies hope 'devastating' UK travel ban will be lifted soon

Organisations in the tourism and hospitality industry have decried the UK's decision to place SA on its travel red list after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, and expressed hope the ban will be lifted swiftly.

The UK announced that from 2pm (SA time) on Friday, SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will be added to the UK’s travel red list as the new Covid-19 variant is under investigation by the UK Health Security Agency.

Passengers arriving in the UK from 4am on Sunday will be required to book and pay for a government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.

Direct flights from the six countries will be banned until hotel quarantine is up and running from 4am on Sunday.

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu expressed disappointment at the ban.

Japan, Israel and the EU had all moved to impose stricter measures against South African travellers.

“While this is most disappointing, SA will continue working with policymakers in the UK, Japan, Israel and EU to ensure that the best possible interventions are put in place.”

She said the decision by these countries took place before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could advise on the next steps after SA’s announcement on Thursday about the new Covid-19 strain.

Sisulu will attend the 24th Session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) in Madrid, Spain, from next Tuesday.

“During this session, the minister will engage with her counterparts and ensure the world that SA is open for tourists and all measures are in place to ensure tourist’s safety.”

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) said it is hopeful that the temporary ban will be lifted swiftly as scientists unpack the extent to which Covid-19 vaccines will be effective against the new variant, named B1.1.529.

“The UK being our largest inbound international market, last night’s news by the British government has caused widespread disbelief and disappointment in our hospitality industry as we enter our peak festive season period,” Fedhasa national chairperson Rosemary Anderson said.

New variants are discovered all the time, often without making any major impact, and Fedhasa was hopeful that advanced scientific capability will find that in this case there is little to worry about.

“However, that does not mean that this decision by the British government won’t have widespread repercussions, not only by dissuading British travellers to visit SA, but also due to the likely spin-off we will see from other key source markets if they take the UK’s lead,” Anderson said.

SA's tourism and hospitality sector generates 1.5-million direct and indirect jobs and the new travel ban is a severe blow.

“There is no question that South Africans need to go out and get vaccinated as a matter of urgency,” Anderson said.