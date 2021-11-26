IN PICS | Black Friday bargain hunters flock to Gauteng malls
26 November 2021 - 15:36
Fears over the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus as well as cold and rainy weather were not enough to keep shoppers away from various Gauteng malls on Black Friday.
Though shopping at some centres got off to a slow start on Friday morning, at other malls long queues formed as people waited patiently to take advantage of the opportunity to stock up on essentials or do their festive season shopping.
