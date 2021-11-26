Joburg Road Agency cautions drivers on road collapse in Jeppestown

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has issued a warning on a structural road collapse on Kare and Fawcus Streets, in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

“This is near the Jeppe Clinic. Our technical team has implemented an emergency sectional closure in the area. Road users are urged to exercise caution and patience when travelling on that road as it is a sharp bend towards Fawcus Street.

“A site investigation, which was carried out this morning, indicates that there is severe damage to the stormwater infrastructure and that the collapse is a result of the recent heavy rains. The JRA plans to undertake the necessary rehabilitation or repairs required. The depot teams will continue to monitor the site on a regular basis leading to the commencement of repairs,” said JRA in a statement on Friday.

Road users are urged to co-operate in ensuring the safety of the public by avoiding the affected area and should particularly look out and ensure that children do not walk or play around the barricaded area.

“The Jeppe Clinic operations remain unaffected and can also be alternatively accessed via Ford Street when travelling from the Jules Street direction. Further developments pertaining to the collapse and repairs will be communicated in due course.

“The JRA apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks the road users for their patience and co-operation.” said the road agency.

TimesLIVE