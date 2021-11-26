No jab, no entry: Students and staff at Wits required to be vaccinated

The University of the Witwatersrand will ban unvaccinated people from entering its campuses from next year. Students and staff will have to be jabbed.

The mandatory vaccination policy was announced on Friday as the country is facing a new Covid-19 variant.

The university said it plans to reinvigorate the student experience in 2022 by enabling more social engagement in its precincts, through clubs, societies, and residence life, and by opening up more spaces for students to learn and socialise safely on site.

“As the university starts to facilitate more teaching, learning and interaction on campus as set out above and returns more students to residences, a mandatory vaccination policy will accordingly aid in protecting the health and safety of the university community and by extension, members of the public that come into contact with the university’s employees and students or otherwise participate in any university activity,” said the university in a statement.