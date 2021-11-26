South Africa

Officials in court for ‘defrauding municipality of R338m’

26 November 2021 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
The municipality was allegedly defrauded of more than R338m. Stock photo.
The municipality was allegedly defrauded of more than R338m. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Top officials who allegedly defrauded the Kannaland municipality in the Western Cape of more than R338m have been hauled to court after being arrested by the Hawks.

“The director of corporate services Hendrick Barnard, former CFO Nigel Delo, municipal manager Morne Hoogbaard and human resources manager McGrandile Makier appeared in the Ladismith magistrate’s court and were released on bail,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

Three of the accused were arrested on Thursday and the municipal manager later handed himself over to the Hawks.

“It is alleged they defrauded the municipality of more than R338m by enriching themselves through fraudulent appointments in senior positions and acting allowances, and the company owned by one of them benefited while the owner was working for the municipality,” said Mogale.

The accused were released on bail of R15,000 each.

The case was postponed to January 26 2022 in the Oudtshoorn regional court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Q&A with WC ANC official on backing a child rapist for Garden Route mayor

The ANC in the Western Cape has backed the election of a convicted child rapist as mayor of Kannaland, and a convicted fraudster as deputy mayor. ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | Jeffrey Donson’s re-election is a slap in the face on many levels

The child rapist is again donning mayoral chains -- an insult to his victim, community and SA’s fight against GBV
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Commission for Gender Equity probing re-election of mayor convicted of rape

The Commission for Gender Equity (CGE) has launched an investigation into the re-election of Kannaland local municipality mayor Jeffrey Donson who ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa
  5. Visitor's access card used to enter SSA office when R17m was stolen South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods