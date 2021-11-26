POLL | Do you agree with government’s decision to scrap Zim special permits?
Opinions are split over government’s decision to scrap the special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.
At its inception, the permit was meant to document Zimbabwean nationals andcatered for those who had a valid passport and were employed in the country, running businesses or studying.
The first special permit for Zimbabweans working and studying in SA started in 2009 and was called the Dispensation for Zimbabwe Permit. It provided for the documentation of qualifying Zimbabweans for a five-year period.
In 2014, it was extended by three years and called the Zimbabwean Special Permit. The current permit was initiated in 2017 and comes to an end on December 31 2021.
The decision to do away with the permit was announced by minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday morning.
He said the permit would not be extended beyond the end of the year, but announced a 12-month grace period for permit holders to apply for other documents to stay in the country.
The decision could lead to thousands of Zimbabweans living and working in SA having to return home if they cannot secure the relevant documents.
