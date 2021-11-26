Still haven't heard back after applying for R350 grant reconsideration? Sassa says there's a delay
People who requested that their rejected Covid-19 R350 social relief distress grant applications be reconsidered can expect a delay in the process, according to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).
On Wednesday, the agency said R350 grant reconsideration application were delayed. The agency did not offer any explanation for the delay, but said it was working to resolve the issue.
“Clients who applied for reconsideration are advised of the delay in addressing the reconsideration requests. Sassa is currently working to resolve this,” it said.
Sassa announced the reconsideration option earlier this month after many social media users flooded its pages to complain that their application was cancelled without an explanation.
How do I apply for reconsideration?
Sassa said applicants who were declined for any period and with zero income the next month can submit an application for reconsideration.
Those who struggle with submitting the application should call 0800 601 011 for help.
“If a client’s application is declined, the client has the right to request reconsideration within 30 days of receiving the declined reason.
“Clients must request reconsideration for each month the application is declined,” said Sassa.
Why was my application declined?
Sassa said nonpayment reasons differ from applicant to applicant.
“Some have provided wrong bank details/contact numbers if they chose the cash send option. Others keep updating their bank details, which delays their payments. You may send us a direct message with your ID number to track your approved payments,” said Sassa.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.