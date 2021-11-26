Still haven't heard back after applying for R350 grant reconsideration? Sassa says there's a delay

People who requested that their rejected Covid-19 R350 social relief distress grant applications be reconsidered can expect a delay in the process, according to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

On Wednesday, the agency said R350 grant reconsideration application were delayed. The agency did not offer any explanation for the delay, but said it was working to resolve the issue.

“Clients who applied for reconsideration are advised of the delay in addressing the reconsideration requests. Sassa is currently working to resolve this,” it said.

Sassa announced the reconsideration option earlier this month after many social media users flooded its pages to complain that their application was cancelled without an explanation.